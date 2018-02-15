February 15 2018
|
Shevat, 30, 5778
|
U.K. blames Russia for cyber attack, says won't tolerate disruption

By REUTERS
February 15, 2018 10:17




Britain blamed Russia on Thursday for a cyber-attack last year, publicly pointing the finger at Moscow for spreading a virus which disrupted companies across Europe including UK-based Reckitt Benckiser.

The so-called NotPetya attack in June started in Ukraine where it crippled government and business computers before spreading around the world, halting operations at ports, factories and offices.

Britain's foreign ministry said the attack originated from the Russian military.

"The decision to publicly attribute this incident underlines the fact that the UK and its allies will not tolerate malicious cyber activity," the ministry said in a statement.


