April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

UK decision on Syria must be made carefully, based on evidence

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 12:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Britain has not yet reached a decision on how to respond to a suspected poison gas attack in Syria, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday, adding that any move would be considered very carefully and be based on evidence.

"No decision as yet, the cabinet is meeting in full at 15:30 (BST) to discuss," he said, speaking at a Wall Street Journal event in London.

"The situation in Syria is horrific, the use of chemical weapons is something the world has to prevent," he said. "But also it's a very, very delicate circumstance and we've got to make this judgement on a very careful, very deliberate, very well thought-through basis."


Related Content

Breaking news
April 12, 2018
UK spy chief: Ex-spy poisoning shows how reckless Russia is

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut