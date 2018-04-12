UK decision on Syria must be made carefully, based on evidence

LONDON - Britain has not yet reached a decision on how to respond to a suspected poison gas attack in Syria, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday, adding that any move would be considered very carefully and be based on evidence.



"No decision as yet, the cabinet is meeting in full at 15:30 (BST) to discuss," he said, speaking at a Wall Street Journal event in London.



"The situation in Syria is horrific, the use of chemical weapons is something the world has to prevent," he said. "But also it's a very, very delicate circumstance and we've got to make this judgement on a very careful, very deliberate, very well thought-through basis."



