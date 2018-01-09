January 09 2018
|
Tevet, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

UK foreign minister Johnson says would not be sensible to rescind Trump invitation

By REUTERS
January 9, 2018 14:49




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Britain's invitation to US President Donald Trump should not be rescinded, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, stressing that the United States is an important ally.

"I don't believe that is sensible," Johnson said when asked by an opposition lawmaker what it would take for the invitation for a state visit, accepted by Trump last year, to be withdrawn.

"The United States is our closest, most important security, and indeed economic, partner and will continue to be so."


Related Content

Breaking news
January 9, 2018
N.Korea says nuclear program talks would dent inter-Korean ties

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut