UK security services have identified the Russian laboratory that produced the Novichok nerve agent used in the attack last month on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, The Times of London reported Wednesday.



While officials told the paper that the identification is not certain, they have a "high degree of confidence in the location."



The March 4 attack has brought UK-Russian relations to their lowest point since the Cold War.











Share on facebook Share on twitter