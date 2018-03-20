UK investigating Facebook's response to alleged data breach

LONDON - Britain's data protection authority is investigating whether Facebook responded robustly to reports that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to data on 50 million of its users.



Britain's Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham is seeking a warrant to search the offices on Tuesday of the London-based firm as part of a wider probe into the use of personal data.



"We are looking at whether or not Facebook secured and safeguarded personal information on the platform and whether when they found out about the loss of the data they acted robustly and whether or not people were informed," she told BBC Radio.



Share on facebook Share on twitter