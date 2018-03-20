March 20 2018
|
Nisan, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

UK investigating Facebook's response to alleged data breach

By REUTERS
March 20, 2018 11:01
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Britain's data protection authority is investigating whether Facebook responded robustly to reports that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to data on 50 million of its users.

Britain's Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham is seeking a warrant to search the offices on Tuesday of the London-based firm as part of a wider probe into the use of personal data.

"We are looking at whether or not Facebook secured and safeguarded personal information on the platform and whether when they found out about the loss of the data they acted robustly and whether or not people were informed," she told BBC Radio.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 20, 2018
U.N. seeks access to Syria's Ghouta and Afrin as needs grow

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 28
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 23
    Jerusalem
    12 - 22
    Haifa
  • 18 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut