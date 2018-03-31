March 31 2018
|
Nisan, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

U.K. minister: Routine for plane to be searched after Russia demands explanation

By REUTERS
March 31, 2018 14:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Britain said on Saturday it was routine for border officials to search aircraft, after Russia said Moscow would demand an official explanation why a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane was searched at London's Heathrow airport on Friday.

"It is routine for Border Force to search aircraft to protect the UK from organized crime and from those who attempt to bring harmful substances like drugs or firearms into the country," Security Minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

“Once these checks were carried out the plane was allowed to carry on with its onward journey.”


Related Content

Breaking news
March 31, 2018
Hamas says 5 of those killed in Gaza riots were members of armed wing

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    15 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut