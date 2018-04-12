April 12 2018
Nisan, 27, 5778
UK opposition leader wants parliament to be consulted over Syria strike

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 14:07
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that parliament should be consulted before any military action was taken against Syria.

Corbyn was speaking before Prime Minister Theresa May was due to hold a cabinet meeting to discuss Britain's response to a suspected chemical attack by Syrian government forces on the town of Douma.


"Parliament must be consulted on this," Corbyn said in an interview with Sky News.


"There has to be a proper process of consultation," he added. "The cabinet on its own should not be making this decision."


May's Conservatives do not have a majority in parliament's House of Commons and depend on allies from the small Northern Irish DUP party to win votes. Corbyn leads Labour, the main opposition party.


