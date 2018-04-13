April 13 2018
|
Nisan, 28, 5778
|
UK says May, Trump to work on response to Syrian chemical weapons

By REUTERS
April 13, 2018 01:36
LONDON - US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May agree on the need to find an international response to deter the use of chemical weapons in Syria, the British prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Trump and May spoke after May's senior ministers gave her their backing to take unspecified action with the United States and France to tackle the use of chemical weapons by the government of Syria's President Bashar Assad.

"They agreed it was vital that the use of chemical weapons did not go unchallenged, and on the need to deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime," May's office said in a statement after the two leaders spoke.

"They agreed to keep working closely together on the international response," the statement added.


