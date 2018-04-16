April 16 2018
|
Iyar, 1, 5778
|
UK says chemical weapons inspectors not yet allowed access to Douma

By REUTERS
April 16, 2018 13:37
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Inspectors have not yet been granted access to sites in Douma, Syria, the British delegation to the Organization for the Prohibition for Chemical weapons said on Monday, citing the agency's director general.

The inspectors arrived on Saturday to examine whether chemical weapons were used at Douma on April 7, and if so what kind.

The British delegation to the OPCW said in a statement posted on Twitter that Russia and Syria had not yet allowed inspectors access to Douma.

"Unfettered access [is] essential" the statement said. "Russia and Syria must cooperate."

Russia's deputy foreign minister said the delay was due to US air strikes.


