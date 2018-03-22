March 22 2018
Nisan, 6, 5778
UK's Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan invite 600 guests to wedding

By REUTERS
March 22, 2018 16:48
LONDON - Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle have invited 600 guests to their wedding in May, his office said on Thursday.

Kensington Palace said all those invited to the ceremony at St George's Chapel on May 19 at Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle would also be invited to the lunchtime reception afterwards.

Later in the evening, 200 guests will attend a private reception at nearby Frogmore House which will be hosted by Harry's father, Prince Charles.

The palace said the invitations, die-stamped in gold and then burnished with the edges beveled then gilded, had been sent out this week.

There were no details of who had been invited.


