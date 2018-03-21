UN Ambassador Danon says Israeli strike on Syrian reactor 'necessary for security'

Speaking on the day that Israel announced it was responsible for conducting a strike that destroyed a Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon justified the strike as a necessity for Israeli security.



"The international community must know that Israel will always protect the security of its citizens and take all necessary steps in the fact of threats in our region," he said in a statement.



"Our enemies would be wise not to test Israel's resolve or question our readiness to defend our nation."



