UN chief calls for unconditional de-escalation of violence in Syria

The spokesman for António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General, issued a statement on Saturday regarding the "alarming military escalation" in Syria, calling on all those involved "to work for an immediate and unconditional de-escalation of violence and exercise restraint."



The statement stressed that "all concerned in Syria and the region have a responsibility and must abide by international law and relevant Security Council resolutions," while referring particularly to resolution 2254, which calls for a ceasefire and political settlement.



On Saturday morning, the Israeli Air Force intercepted an Iranian drone that was approaching Israeli territory on the Syrian border. In an attempt to then target the drone's launch site within Syria, two pilots were injured when their F-16 plane was struck by a Syrian missile. Israel later struck 12 targets within Syria.





Share on facebook Share on twitter