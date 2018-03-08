March 09 2018
|
Adar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.N.: Fighting in Eastern Ghouta drives out 50,000 civilians

By REUTERS
March 8, 2018 20:47
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - The fighting in Syria's besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta has reportedly driven all civilians out of the towns of Mesraba, Hammouriyeh and Mudeira, which had a combined population of 50,000 in December, a UN official said on Thursday.

The civilians were displaced to other areas not under government control, adding to the 15,000 or so people that the U.N. estimated were displaced within eastern Ghouta at the end of January, humanitarian spokeswoman Linda Tom said.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 8, 2018
UNICEF chief calls Syria's Ghouta 'hell on earth' for children

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 17
    Jerusalem
    15 - 18
    Haifa
  • 20 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut