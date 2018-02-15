February 15 2018
UN: More than 10,000 Afghan civilians killed or wounded over last year

By REUTERS
February 15, 2018 10:58




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

KABUL - More than 10,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in violence last year, the United Nations said on Thursday, with militant bombings the main cause while air strikes by US and government forces inflicted a rising toll.


US President Donald Trump introduced a more aggressive US strategy in Afghanistan in August including a surge in air strikes. The militants have responded with attacks in Kabul in the past few weeks, killing nearly 150 people.


The overall civilian toll last year of 3,438 killed and 7,015 wounded was 9 percent lower than the previous year. But the figures highlighted the high number of casualties caused by militant bombs, the United Nations said.


