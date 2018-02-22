February 22 2018
|
Adar, 7, 5778
|
UN Syria aid chief says Security Council must see need for ceasefire

By REUTERS
February 22, 2018 19:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - The UN Security Council should be convinced of the need for a ceasefire in the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta, where at least 370 people have reportedly been killed, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis said on Thursday.

"After all the images that came out of east Ghouta in the last 72 hours, if this is not going to convince Council members, Council states, of the need for a ceasefire, honestly we don't know what is it that would convince them," Panos Moumtzis said.


