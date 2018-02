GENEVA - The escalating battle for the besieged Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta could turn into a repeat of the battle for Aleppo, Syria's second city which endured months of conflict at the end of 2016, UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday.



"This has a risk of becoming a second Aleppo, and we have learned, I hope, lessons from that," de Mistura told Reuters when asked to comment on the situation.



