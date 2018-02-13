U.N. calls for Syria ceasefire, says it is "very possible"

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
GENEVA - The United Nations is pursuing diplomacy at the highest level to get a ceasefire in Syria, where the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta is at breaking point and Idlib governorate is a catastrophe, a senior U.N. official said on Tuesday.
"What we would like to see is an immediate ceasefire – and I think that’s very possible, we’ve had it before, it’s not pie in the sky," Ramesh Rajasingham, U.N. deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, told Reuters.