February 13 2018
|
Shevat, 28, 5778
|
U.N. calls for Syria ceasefire, says it is "very possible"

By REUTERS
February 13, 2018 19:06




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - The United Nations is pursuing diplomacy at the highest level to get a ceasefire in Syria, where the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta is at breaking point and Idlib governorate is a catastrophe, a senior U.N. official said on Tuesday.

"What we would like to see is an immediate ceasefire – and I think that’s very possible, we’ve had it before, it’s not pie in the sky," Ramesh Rajasingham, U.N. deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, told Reuters.


