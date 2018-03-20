March 20 2018
Nisan, 4, 5778
U.N. calls for Turkey to revoke emergency decree, halt violations

By REUTERS
March 20, 2018 11:33
GENEVA - The United Nations called on Turkey on Tuesday to end the state of emergency that it said had led to massive human rights violations including the arrest of 160,000 people and dismissal of nearly the same number of civil servants, often arbitrarily.

President Tayyip Erdogan declared the emergency after a failed July 2016 coup and issued more than 20 decrees which have often led to torture of detainees, impunity and interference with the judiciary, the UN human rights office said.

Turkey should "promptly end the state of emergency and restore the normal functioning of institutions and the rule of law," it said in a report.


