BEIRUT - The situation in Syria has worsened since the United Nations called for a ceasefire on Feb. 6 amid "some of the worst fighting of the entire conflict," UN resident and humanitarian coordinator Ali al-Za'tari said on Monday.



There are reports of "hundreds of civilian deaths and injuries, massive displacement and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities," Za'tari said in an emailed statement.



