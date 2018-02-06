February 06 2018
|
Shevat, 21, 5778
|
U.N. demands cessation of Syria hostilities, says situation 'extreme'

By REUTERS
February 6, 2018 10:11




BEIRUT - UN representatives in Syria called on Tuesday for an immediate cessation of hostilities lasting at least month throughout Syria to allow aid deliveries and evacuations of the sick and wounded.

A statement from the UN resident humanitarian coordinator and UN representatives in Syria described the situation in the country as "extreme." "The United Nations humanitarian team in Syria warns of the dire consequences of the compounded humanitarian crisis in several parts of the country," it said.


