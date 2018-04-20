April 20 2018
Iyar, 5, 5778
U.N. envoy says pushing inspectors "to do their job" in Syria's Douma

By REUTERS
April 20, 2018 18:39
 MOSCOW - The United Nations' Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Friday that the United Nations was pushing for inspectors for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to "do their job" in the Syrian town of Douma.


De Mistura told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow that the United Nations would press the inspectors to examine the site of a suspected gas attack "as quickly as possible without any interference." 


