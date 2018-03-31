March 31 2018
|
Nisan, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

U.N. fears Gaza situation might deteriorate in coming days

By REUTERS
March 31, 2018 03:23
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

UNITED NATIONS, March 30  - A senior United Nations official told the Security Council on Friday that the situation in Gaza "might deteriorate in the coming days" and called for civilians, particularly children, to not be targeted.

At least 16 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured on Friday by Israeli security forces confronting one of the largest Palestinian demonstrations in recent years along the Israel-Gaza border, Gaza medical officials said.

"Israel must uphold its responsibilities under international human rights and humanitarian law. Lethal force should only be used as a last resort with any resulting fatalities properly investigated by the authorities," U.N. deputy political affairs chief Taye-Brook Zerihoun said.

The council had been due to meet behind closed doors at the request of Kuwait. But after it became clear the 15-member body would be unable to agree on a statement on the situation, diplomats said Kuwait requested the meeting be held publicly.

U.S. diplomat Walter Miller said it was unfortunate that Israel, a close U.S. ally, could not take part in Friday's meeting due to the Passover holiday.

Jpost's featured videos


"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life today. We urge those involved to take steps to lower tensions and reduce the risk of new clashes. Bad actors who use protests as a cover to incite violence endanger innocent lives," Miller told the council. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Susan Thomas and Sandra Maler)


Related Content

Breaking news
March 31, 2018
U.N. chief calls for independent investigation into Gaza deaths

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 20
    Jerusalem
    12 - 20
    Haifa
  • 16 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut