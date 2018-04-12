U.N. hopes end of Syria battle will unlock aid route to 100,000

GENEVA - The United Nations is hopeful of getting aid to at least 100,000 Syrians who are desperate for help after months of battle ended years of siege around the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta, UN humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland told Reuters on Thursday.



“What I hope is that the battle for eastern Ghouta, very belatedly, now is over because there seems to be an agreement on Douma, the remaining rebel stronghold, that could lead to us getting access for the first time in a long time, to help the people inside Douma," Egeland said.



The UN had long been prevented from sending aid, Egeland said, adding that he hoped all those who wanted to leave would be evacuated and those who wanted to stay could remain.



