March 12 2018
|
Adar, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

UN investigator calls for human rights inclusion at any N. Korea summits

By REUTERS
March 12, 2018 10:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - Any progress in the nuclear and security dialog with North Korea at upcoming summits must be accompanied by discussions on improving human rights, the UN investigator on the isolated country said on Monday.

Tomas Ojea-Quintana, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), told the Human Rights Council: "The country's extensive penitentiary system and severe restrictions on all forms of free expression, movement and access to information continue to nurture fear of the state and leave people at the mercy of unaccountable public officials."

The delegation of North Korea, which does not recognize his mandate, did not attend the debate in Geneva. The European Union voiced deep concern at continuing violations, saying "some of which may amount to crimes again humanity."


Related Content

Breaking news
March 12, 2018
Syrian army says found rebel chemical weapons workshop in Ghouta

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 18
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 16 - 27
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut