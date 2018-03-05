March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
U.N. official decries shelling as aid waits to enter Syria's Ghouta

By REUTERS
March 5, 2018 11:35
DAMASCUS - A senior United Nations official in Syria, who is accompanying an aid convoy attempting to enter the besieged eastern Ghouta area, told Reuters on Monday he was "not really happy hearing the loud shelling that is around us."

Speaking at the crossing point into eastern Ghouta, Ali al-Za'tari added that the safety of the staff with the convoy was paramount and "we need to be assured that we will be able to deliver the humanitarian assistance under good conditions."


