March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.N. rights chief doubts moral, legal basis for Syria's Ghouta campaign

By REUTERS
March 7, 2018 11:35
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Syria government's offensive in the besieged rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta cannot be justified by its targeting of a few hundred fighters, United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said in a speech on Wednesday.

"Recent attempts to justify indiscriminate, brutal attacks on hundreds of thousands of civilians by the need to combat a few hundred fighters – as in Eastern Ghouta – are legally, and morally, unsustainable," he told the UN Human Rights Council.

"Also, when you are prepared to kill your own people so easily, lying is easy too. Claims by the Government of Syria that it is taking every measure to protect its civilian population are frankly ridiculous."


Related Content

Breaking news
March 7, 2018
Germany alarmed after resignation of Trump's economic adviser

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 23 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut