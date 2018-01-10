January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
UN says Syrian forces killed 85 civilians in besieged zone

By REUTERS
January 10, 2018 13:53




GENEVA - An upsurge in air strikes and ground attacks by Syrian government forces against the besieged rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta has killed at least 85 civilians since December 31, the UN human rights chief said on Wednesday.

"In Eastern Ghouta, where a crippling siege has caused a humanitarian catastrophe, residential areas are being hit day and night by strikes from the ground and from the air, forcing civilians to hide in basements," Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said in a statement.


