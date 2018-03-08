March 08 2018
|
Adar, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

UNICEF chief calls Syria's Ghouta 'hell on earth' for children

By REUTERS
March 8, 2018 20:18
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - The head of the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Thursday the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta had become a "hell on earth" for children and aid was urgently needed.

"The bombing is almost unceasing and the amount of violence means that the child sees the violence, sees the death, the maiming. And now there is a lack of water and food, so disease is coming on," Henrietta Fore told Reuters in an interview.

Syria's government is two weeks into a fierce assault to retake eastern Ghouta from rebels, saying the offensive is needed to stop insurgent shelling of neighboring Damascus.

The military campaign has killed more than 900 civilians since it began on Feb. 18, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.

The U.N. Security Council demanded a 30-day ceasefire across all Syria on Feb. 24, but the Syrian government and its ally Russia say the truce does not extend to the rebel groups in eastern Ghouta, which they describe as terrorist.

For the 400,000 people the United Nations says live in eastern Ghouta, the assault has come after years of siege that has caused shortages of food and medicine.

A U.N. aid convoy was allowed into eastern Ghouta on Monday, but some medical supplies were stripped from it, and it had to leave before it had finished unloading because of the fighting.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 8, 2018
U.N.: Fighting in Eastern Ghouta drives out 50,000 civilians

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 36
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 31
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 30
    Jerusalem
    15 - 27
    Haifa
  • 20 - 35
    Elat
    15 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut