UNICEF says aid convoy for 180,000 Syrians could go on Sunday

GENEVA - Syria's government may allow an aid convoy with supplies for 180,000 people to go to the town of Douma in the besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta on Sunday, the Middle East director of the UN children's agency UNICEF said on Friday.



Geert Cappelaere told a news conference in Geneva that there was no sign of agreement on further convoys to serve the rest of the enclave's 400,000 people, nor any agreement on evacuation for some 1,000 people in dire medical need.



