United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman condemned yesterday's terror attack in which Rabbi Rabbi Raziel Shevach was killed near the Havat Gilad outpost.



"An Israeli father of six was killed last night in cold blood by Palestinian terrorists. Hamas praises the killers and PA laws will provide them financial rewards. Look no further to why there is no peace. Praying for the bereaved Shevach family," he wrote on Twitter.





Share on facebook Share on twitter