U.S. Attorney General fires former FBI no. 2 Andrew Mccabe





WASHINGTON) - US Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe, the FBI's former No. 2 official who was deeply involved in the agency's investigations of Hillary Clinton and Russia's role in the 2016 US election and was repeatedly criticized by President Donald Trump, he said on Friday.

"Based on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department's senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately," said Sessions.