March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.S. Commander: No 'bloody nose' plan for North Korea strike

By REUTERS
March 15, 2018 17:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The head of the US Pacific Command said on Thursday the United States does not have a "bloody nose" strategy for a possible preventive strike against North Korea, insisting that such a move "is not contemplated."


Navy Admiral Harry Harris made the assertion in testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee just a week after President Donald Trump said he was prepared to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, marking a potential diplomatic breakthrough in the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.

"We have no bloody nose strategy," Harris said when asked whether such a strike was an option under consideration. "I believe that if we do anything along the kinetic region of the spectrum of conflict that we have to be ready to do the whole thing."



Related Content

Breaking news
March 15, 2018
Sisi calls for big turnout in Egyptian election

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 16 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut