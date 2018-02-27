February 27 2018
|
Adar, 12, 5778
|
U.S. Education Dept. to probe Michigan State over sex abuse scandal

By REUTERS
February 27, 2018 01:20
WASHINGTON - The US Department of Education will investigate how Michigan State University handled reports of sex abuse made by female athletes against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, the department said on Monday.

Nassar, who worked at the East Lansing school and treated athletes there, has pleaded guilty to molesting female athletes under the guise of medical treatment. He was sentenced in January and February in two separate hearings to 40 to 175 years and 40 to 125 years in prison.

Around 200 women, including Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, gave courtroom statements at the sentencing hearings about Nassar's abuse, leading to the resignation of the USA Gymnastics' board.


