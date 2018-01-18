January 18 2018
|
Shevat, 2, 5778
|
U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: U.S. government opposes delaying Iraqi elections

By REUTERS
January 18, 2018 15:48




BAGHDAD - The United States supports holding Iraqi parliamentary elections on May 12 as planned by Iraq's government, the US Embassy in Baghdad said on Thursday, criticizing calls to postpone the vote.

"Postponing the elections would set a dangerous precedent, undermining the constitution and damaging Iraq’s long-term democratic development," the embassy said in a statement.

The statement was published as Iraqi lawmakers were debating whether to hold the vote as planned or postpone it in order to allow hundreds of thousands of displaced people to return home to cast their ballots.


