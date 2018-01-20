January 20 2018
U.S Government shuts down

By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
January 20, 2018 07:21




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

U.S Government shuts down as government agencies face exhausted funds as Congress did not pass new appropriations laws on Friday night.

The White House stated it will not negotiate the status of DACA immigrants "While Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands."

As Federal agencies without an appropriation law in force may not spend money, they will be unable to function.

This is the first US government shutdown since 2013.


