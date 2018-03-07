U.S. Holocaust museum rescinds award to Myanmar leader

WASHINGTON - The US Holocaust Memorial Museum has rescinded its top award to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi because of her failure to condemn and stop military attacks on her country's minority Rohingya Muslims, the museum said on Wednesday.



The Washington museum's rescission of its Elie Wiesel Award to Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner, is the latest honor to be retracted over her silence about widespread abuses against the Rohingya.



Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy have refused to cooperate with United Nations investigators, fed hate attacks on the Rohingya and denied reporters access to areas where alleged abuses have taken place, the museum said in a letter to Suu Kyi that was posted on its website.



"It is with great regret that we are now rescinding that award. We did not take this decision likely," it said in the letter dated March 6.



A spokesman for the Myanmar Embassy was not available to comment about the move by the museum, which is dedicated to victims of Nazism.



