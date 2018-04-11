April 11 2018
U.S. House Speaker Ryan announces retirement

By REUTERS
April 11, 2018 16:35
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON  - US House Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, told Republicans in the House of Representatives on Wednesday he will not seek re-election in November, his office said.

The House speaker will serve out his full term and retire in January, Brendan Buck, counselor to the Speaker, said in a statement.

"After nearly twenty years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father," Buck said.

The departure of the 48-year-old Ryan could complicate Republican Party efforts to retain the House in November, when candidates may be dragged down by the unpopularity of President Donald Trump.

The House speaker has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. ET.

Reports of Ryan's departure have circulated for months. Politico reported in December that Ryan told confidants he would like to retire after the 2018 congressional elections.


