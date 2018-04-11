U.S. House Speaker Ryan told confidants he won't run again

WASHINGTON - US House Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, has told confidants he will announce soon that he will not run again in November, Axios news site reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter.



Ryan's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Reports of Ryan's departure have circulated for months. Politico reported in December that Ryan told confidants he would like to retire after the 2018 congressional elections.



