March 22 2018
|
Nisan, 6, 5778
|
U.S. House committee to invite Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify

By REUTERS
March 22, 2018 18:40
WASHINGTON - The Republican chairman and top Democrat of the US House Energy and Commerce Committee said on Thursday they will in the coming days formally ask Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to testify, saying the company has left many questions unanswered about its data privacy practices.

"The latest revelations regarding Facebook’s use and security of user data raises many serious consumer protection concerns," Committee Chairman Greg Walden and Frank Pallone, its top Democrat, said in a statement. "After committee staff received a briefing yesterday from Facebook officials, we felt that many questions were left unanswered."

Zuckerberg on Thursday said in media interviews he would be willing to testify if he is the right person at the company to speak to lawmakers.


