January 27 2018
|
Shevat, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

US House panel to probe sexual abuse in sports

By REUTERS
January 26, 2018 19:33




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The US House Energy and Commerce Committee said Friday it will investigate sexual abuse in organized sports after the sentencing of a USA Gymnastics team doctor for sexually abusing female athletes.

The committee sent letters to USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee, Michigan State University, USA Swimming, and USA Taekwondo asking questions about sexual abuse within organized sports. Some asked when entities became aware of abuse allegations related to Dr. Larry Nassar and want answers by Feb. 9. Nassar was sentenced in Michigan this week to up to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting young female gymnasts.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 27, 2018
U.S.'s Mattis: Diplomacy should impose reason on N.Korea's Kim

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 13
    Beer Sheva
    8 - 14
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 3 - 9
    Jerusalem
    7 - 13
    Haifa
  • 10 - 18
    Elat
    8 - 14
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut