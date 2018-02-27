U.S. House speaker says focused on gun background checks, not bans

WASHINGTON - US House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said Republicans lawmakers were focused on improving background checks of potential gun buyers, not a weapons ban that would deny law-abiding Americans their legal right to bear arms.



At a news conference, Ryan also said US states should decide whether to arm teachers in schools, not the federal government. Republican President Donald Trump proposed arming teachers after the Feb. 14 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.



Share on facebook Share on twitter