U.S President Donald Trump says he might sign 'different' climate deal

US President Donald Trump said he may sign the Paris climate accord, but only if the treaty be changed.



Trump stated during an interview with British television channel ITV aired on Sunday that, for Americans, "the deal would have been a disaster."



Trump added that he liked French President Emmanuel Macron so he'd "go back in" if the treaty was altered, The Guardian reported.



The French president is meant to visit the US in April.

