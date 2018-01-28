January 28 2018
|
Shevat, 12, 5778
|
U.S President Donald Trump says he might sign 'different' climate deal

By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
January 28, 2018 04:32




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US President Donald Trump said he may sign the Paris climate accord, but only if the treaty be changed.

Trump stated during an interview with British television channel ITV aired on Sunday that, for Americans, "the deal would have been a disaster."

Trump added that he liked French President Emmanuel Macron so he'd "go back in" if the treaty was altered, The Guardian reported.

The French president is meant to visit the US in April.


