February 12 2018
|
Shevat, 27, 5778
|
US Secretary of State says Washington backs Egypt in fight against terror

By REUTERS
February 12, 2018 12:49




CAIRO - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday Washington supports Egypt's fight against Islamic State but reiterated that it advocated free and fair elections in the country.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri, Tillerson also said that Washington remained committed to achieving a lasting peace in the Middle East between Israel and the Palestinians, despite President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.


