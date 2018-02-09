U.S. Senate adjourns without approving budget deal

WASHINGTON - The US Senate adjourned on Thursday until 12:01 a.m. EST (0500 GMT) without approving a budget deal. The current temporary measure funding the US government expires at midnight.



Republican Senator Rand Paul, a deficit hawk, has delayed a Senate vote on a bipartisan budget agreement that would keep the government open. If the Senate approves it, the bill would also need to be passed by the House of Representatives before President Donald Trump could sign it into law.



