February 09 2018
|
Shevat, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.S. Senate adjourns without approving budget deal

By REUTERS
February 9, 2018 06:11




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The US Senate adjourned on Thursday until 12:01 a.m. EST (0500 GMT) without approving a budget deal. The current temporary measure funding the US government expires at midnight.

Republican Senator Rand Paul, a deficit hawk, has delayed a Senate vote on a bipartisan budget agreement that would keep the government open. If the Senate approves it, the bill would also need to be passed by the House of Representatives before President Donald Trump could sign it into law.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 9, 2018
Pence says S.Korea President supports US additional sanctions on N.Korea

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 23
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 16 - 30
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut