February 12 2018
|
Shevat, 27, 5778
|
US Senator Ted Cruz issues statement condemning Iran

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 12, 2018 05:02

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

HOUSTON – According to his press office, US Senator Ted Cruz issued a statement condemning Iran for it's actions over the past few days.

“This weekend, Iran committed an unprecedented, blatant act of aggression against our close friend and ally, Israel. Previously, Iranian proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas have used Iranian-provided resources to target Israel, but this escalation was a direct operation by the Iranian military against Israeli territory. This is utterly unacceptable. America stands with Israel, and resolutely against Iran's unprovoked act of war," the statement reads.

“For some time, Israel has been calling attention to Iran’s efforts to establish another front on its border and attempt to build a permanent military presence in Syria, a call that has been largely ignored by much of the international community. This dangerous and provocative attack should serve as a wake up call to the entire world to take decisive action to stop Iran's expanding terrorist activities. The world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism that pledges to wipe Israel off the map has become much more emboldened since the Obama administration’s disastrous nuclear deal offered up billions of dollars in sanctions relief. And those billions have been used, in turn, to support even more terrorism. I commend Israel for its vigorous response, and the American people unequivocally support Israel's right to defend itself.”


