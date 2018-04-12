April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

U.S. Speaker Ryan: Trump has authority for military action in Syria

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 19:18
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday the United Sates has an obligation to lead an international response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria and President Donald Trump has the authority to use military force.

Syrian President Bashar Assad "and his enablers, Tehran and Moscow, have committed another mass atrocity. ... I think the US has an obligation to lead an international response to hold people accountable for that," Ryan told reporters.

He said it was not necessary for the US Congress to give Trump a new authorization to use military force because the existing one "gives him the authority he needs to do what he may or may not do."


Related Content

Breaking news
April 12, 2018
Syria says will holds West responsible for any obstruction to OPCW mission

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut