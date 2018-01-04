January 05 2018
|
Tevet, 18, 5778
|
US State Dept adds three people affiliated with al Qaeda to terrorist list

By REUTERS
January 4, 2018 22:08




WASHINGTON - The US State Department said on Thursday it had added three people affiliated with al Qaeda to its global terrorist list, a move aimed at isolating the groups and preventing them from using the US financial system.

The State Department said it added Muhammad al-Ghazali, Abukar Ali Adan and Wanas al-Faqih to its list of specially designated global terrorists. It said the three were affiliated with either Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, al Shabaab or Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.


