March 19 2018
|
Nisan, 3, 5778
|
U.S. Supreme Court allows Flint water contamination lawsuit

By REUTERS
March 19, 2018 15:48
WASHINGTON - The US Supreme Court on Monday gave the green light to two class-action lawsuits filed by residents of Flint, Michigan who are pursing civil rights claims against local and state officials over lead contamination in the city's water supply.

The justices left in place a July 2017 ruling by the Cincinnati, Ohio-based 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals that revived the litigation after the lawsuits were thrown out by a lower court.

The high court rejected separate appeals filed by the city of Flint, Genesee County's drainage commissioner and officials at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.


