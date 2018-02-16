U.S., Turkey agree to normalize relations, Turkish Foreign Minister says

Turkey and the United States have decided to "establish mechanisms" to normalize relations between them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, after weeks of escalating anti-American rhetoric from Ankara.



Speaking at a joint news conference with his US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Cavusoglu said Turkey and the United States will hold another meeting by mid-March.



Tillerson met with President Tayyip Erdogan and had a "productive and open" talk on late Thursday, according to a US State Department spokesman traveling with Tillerson.



