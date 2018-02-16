February 16 2018
|
Adar, 1, 5778
|
U.S., Turkey agree to normalize relations, Turkish Foreign Minister says

By REUTERS
February 16, 2018 11:43




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Turkey and the United States have decided to "establish mechanisms" to normalize relations between them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, after weeks of escalating anti-American rhetoric from Ankara.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Cavusoglu said Turkey and the United States will hold another meeting by mid-March.

Tillerson met with President Tayyip Erdogan and had a "productive and open" talk on late Thursday, according to a US State Department spokesman traveling with Tillerson.


