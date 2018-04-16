April 16 2018
Iyar, 1, 5778
U.S., UK charge Russian-backed hackers of global cyber espionage campaign

By REUTERS
April 16, 2018 19:43
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The United States and United Kingdom on Monday charged that Russian government-backed hackers have infected computer routers around the world in a cyber espionage campaign that targeted government agencies, businesses and critical infrastructure operators.

USand UK officials told reporters in a conference call that they plan to issue a joint alert on the attacks, which target routers that form a key part of the internet infrastructure, in a cyber espionage campaign that could be levered in the future to launch offensive attacks.


